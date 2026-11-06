NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleContinental EuropeNordicsResidentialCorporate

Finnish firm Lumo Homes expands management team

6 Nov 2026 | 07:40 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Markus Kouhi has been with resi group since 2021

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Head, Person, Face

Sveafastigheter names group management

19 Oct 2026
Read

Pasendia expands its management team

1 Oct 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Imaxxam expands management board

30 Sep 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

RQI Immobilien expands management board

15 Sep 2026
Read