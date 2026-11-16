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LogisticsUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Finnish firm scraps 3m sq ft East Yorkshire facility plans

16 Nov 2026 | 12:58 | London | by May Agaran

Wykeland is now seeking alternative investors for the site

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