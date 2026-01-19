Finnish investor group buys Oulu shopping centre

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19 Jan 2026 | 06:56 | London | by Angelo Castillo, Marie-Noelle Sbresny
Blackstone-backed Sponda is the seller
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Newmark expands Glasgow office with five senior hires
Investment adviser launches Coda Real Estate
Milton Keynes retail park in play
Help to Buy reboot will stall sales, warns housebuilder
Lendlease and Crown Estate advance Euston masterplan
Foortse on property: has institutional real estate become too dismissive of the listed sector?
Placemaking is the new anchor
Ares seeks £180m for Welsh designer outlet
Cushman hires Knight Frank partner to lead hotel capital markets team
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
£700m+ London build-to-rent trophy sale begins to bloom
New manager makes its mark with £370m portfolio and trio of mandates
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
UK investor in exclusivity to take stake in £650m designer outlet
London Designer Outlet goes under offer
£100m Manchester skyscraper up for grabs
US private equity shop circles £250m boutique hotels business
Greykite secures co-investor for £300m single-family platform
Former John Lewis real estate head launches consultancy