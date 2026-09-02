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Hotels & LeisureEast of EnglandInvestmentRetailUK & Ireland

Firefly lands deal for Bedford leisure asset

2 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Bedford Riverside changes hands for £11m

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