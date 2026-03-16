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LogisticsAlternativesData centresInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

FIREM lodges plans for 1.8m sq ft Cheshire logistics project

16 Mar 2026 | 16:09 | London | by May Agaran

Catalyst Business Park will include 807,000 sq ft for data centre

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