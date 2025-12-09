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LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentNorth WestRegenerationUK & Ireland

FIREM plans 1.8m sq ft Widnes logistics hub

9 Dec 2025 | 14:37 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Planning submission for Catalyst Business Park expected before year-end

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