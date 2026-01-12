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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandDevelopmentInvestment

Firethorn expands logistics footprint with £50m Buckinghamshire site

12 Jan 2026 | 15:25 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Plot has outline consent for up to 314,000 sq ft of warehouse space

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