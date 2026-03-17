NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsDevelopmentEast MidlandsInvestmentUK & Ireland

Firethorn to invest £125m into new Bardon logistics site

17 Mar 2026 | 07:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Site sold by Mountpark founder John Cutts

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Face, Head, Person

Cutts cashes in £200m warehouse project

17 Nov 2025
Read
Clothing, Shirt, Accessories

John Cutts exits Mountpark

25 Nov 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

FIREM lodges plans for 1.8m sq ft Cheshire logistics project

16 Mar 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Segro secures approval for 323,000 sq ft London data centre

16 Mar 2026
Read