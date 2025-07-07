Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialDevelopmentFinanceNorth WestUK & Ireland

Firma and Precede finance £30m Manchester development

7 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Lenders support Broad Street Real Estate on office-to-residential conversion

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: New lender Firma Partners sets out stall

21 Feb 2025
Read
City, Urban, Architecture

Firma backs Tribeca’s Brompton Cross redevelopment plans

7 May 2025
Read
Blonde, Hair, Person

Specialist lender hires head of capital markets

27 Jun 2025
Read
Bridge, Outdoors, Landmark

Precede launches new bridging loan product

1 Aug 2024
Read