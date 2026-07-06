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FinancingDevelopmentLondonStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Firma backs Royal Docks student scheme with £113m loan

6 Jul 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Office complex to be turned into £300m student development

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