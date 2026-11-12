First Capital launches partial offer for Patrizia shares

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12 Nov 2026 | 07:11 | London | by Angelo Castillo
Majority shareholder aims to increase stake from 58.89% to up to 73%
Rankeilour completes fundraise for UK logistics fund
Royal London teams up with JLL to overhaul operating model
Real estate advisory giants place their data centre bets
Law firm relocation deals jump 81%
Former London Square exec launches development firm
Q+A: Episode founder on plans to scale to €2bn across Europe
Big Nine office investment hits £1.1bn
Data-centre boom underpins private infrastructure returns
HG Living on board for Elephant & Castle student project
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Real estate jobs drought: “Never before have I seen this many people looking”
Asif Aziz buys City block for £200m hotel conversion
Senior staff to leave Unite amid restructuring
RX London hires City investment head from CBRE
Owner weighs exit from £2bn Westfield Stratford
Let’s get Fizzy: UK pension giants close in on £340m BTR portfolio
JLL recruits London tenant rep head from Cushman
Changes at the top for KKR’s £800m+ living platform
British Land to make cuts and spin off management business
Auf Wiedersehen, Pet: German open-ended funds come under pressure to sell UK assets