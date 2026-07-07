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ResidentialSouth WestUK & IrelandPlanningRegeneration

First phase of 1,640-home Plymouth site up for grabs

7 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh, Charlie Schouten

Initial tranche of major urban extension comes to market

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