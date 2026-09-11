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RegenerationInvestmentOfficePlanningPolicy & RegulationResidentialRetailUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

First phase of £2bn York Central approved

11 Sep 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

McLaren and Arlington Real Estate secure planning for 1,000 homes, an innovation hub, and a station expansion

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