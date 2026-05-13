NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureLondonSouth EastUK & Ireland

First sales go live from £1.5bn Whitbread sell-off

13 May 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Specialist alternative real estate adviser Area mandated to handle initial batch of disposals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Indoors, Restaurant, Cafe

L+R lands £80m ground rent portfolio

11 May 2026
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Accor’s Yannick Wagner on completing the asset-light transformation

11 May 2026
Read
Logo, Symbol, Sign

Livingstone builds stake in Premier Inn owner

8 May 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

Manchester landmark up for £70m sale

30 Apr 2026
Read