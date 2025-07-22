Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

LogisticsOccupierUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

First tenant secured at Greenbox Darlington

22 Jul 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Harry Young

The £55m North East logistics site was developed by joint venture between Citivale and Partners Group

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Stoneweg and Bain sign first tenant to Italian logistics asset

9 Jul 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

First tenants sign up at BGO's King's Cross campus

9 Jul 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

CBRE IM signs first tenant at Swedish logistics park 

26 Jun 2025
Read
Landscape, Nature, Outdoors

Cabot's €400m Europe roadshow kicks off

12 Jun 2025
Read