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PeopleCorporateResidentialUK & Ireland

Five BNP Paribas Real Estate directors launch new agency

6 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Quintic Advisory team was carved out of the wider BNP Paribas RE business restructuring

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