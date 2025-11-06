Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingAlternativesBeneluxContinental EuropeData centresFranceGermanyNetherlandsNordicsSwedenUK & Ireland

Five questions for Aareal’s Christof Winkelmann on data centre financing

6 Nov 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Chief market officer talks about targets, challenges and market sentiment

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Aareal closes first SRT transaction

28 Oct 2025
Read
Face, Head, Person

Berlin Hyp appoints chief risk officer

1 Oct 2025
Read

Aareal lends €160m for Frankfurt data centre acquisition

7 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Aareal Bank grows Paris origination team with director hire

30 Jun 2025
Read