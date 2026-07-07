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Five questions for Aequitas Real Estate's founders

7 Jul 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Sven-Christian Frank and Thomas Bergander discuss target investments and setting up shop in a downturn

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