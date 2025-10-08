Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateHotels & LeisureLogisticsOfficeRetailUK & Ireland

Five questions for Aprirose CEO Manish Gudka

8 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Investment and asset manager sets out battle plan for latest real estate cycle

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Five questions for LM on why the time is right for a refresh

29 Sep 2025
Read

Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets

26 Sep 2025
Read
Face, Happy, Head

Q+A: Davidson Kempner's Ferron on the new European opportunity

24 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

An office reawakening: the new contrarian play 

24 Sep 2025
Read