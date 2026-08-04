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Five questions for Bayerische Hausbau’s Marcel Wnendt

4 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

CEO and CFO of Bayerische Hausbau Real Estate on entering a new market and making waves in an old one

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