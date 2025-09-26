Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

DEICorporateUK & Ireland

Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets

26 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Firm’s European head of real estate explains how to get engaged with the social enterprise’s mission

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Tie, Formal Wear, Accessories

Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board

19 Sep 2025
Read
Toy, Machine, Wheel

Building neighbourhoods from scratch: a student’s vision for the future

5 Sep 2025
Read

Eric Adler to chair Academy of Real Assets

14 Feb 2025
Read
Text, Brick

Blackstone raises record €9.8bn European real estate fund

9 Apr 2025
Read