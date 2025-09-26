26 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher
Firm’s European head of real estate explains how to get engaged with the social enterprise’s mission
Five questions for Blackstone’s James Seppala on joining the Academy of Real Assets
Delivering 1.5m new homes: achievable or impossible?
Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale
Partner sought for £250m Chelmer Waterside regeneration project
£90m Glasgow BTR scheme hits market
Why end-user buyers are increasingly influential in global markets
Delancey floats £33m Bristol industrial estate sale
Government pledges £5bn for high streets clean-up
Blackstone and Pluto team up for £2bn lending platform
Martley prepares sale of £50m Leeds landmark
Terra Firma makes £250m return to hotels sector
Cola puts £300m fizz into London hotels market
£400m LaSalle portfolio split up
Revealed: how London lost out on £4bn in development receipts
Investor prepares £200m London hotel portfolio sale
Blue Owl swoops for another regional office
Blackstone’s Seppala joins Academy of Real Assets board
Pimco plans new core-plus fund with Allianz backing
Sale of £235m shopping centre stake withdrawn
Kuwaiti private equity group buys into 90 North