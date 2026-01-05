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CorporateUK & Ireland

Five questions for Carter Jonas' Richard Bruce as profit soars

5 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Newly released financial results show annual profits rose by almost a third

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