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LogisticsContinental EuropeFranceIndustrialCorporate

Five questions for CBRE’s logistics MD Pierre-Louis Dumont

21 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

French exec on slowdown in large transactions, selective investors and growing pressure within the rental market

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