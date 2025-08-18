Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentOfficePoland

Five questions for DRFG and TriGranit on CEE opportunities

18 Aug 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Franciszek Bryk

DRFG purchased 100% of shares in TriGranit from Revetas last year

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Blonde, Hair, Person

TriGranit appoints leasing and asset management lead

2 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Czech group DRFG enters Poland with Warsaw office deal

18 Dec 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Revetas sells development platform to Czech investor DRFG 

7 Aug 2024
Read

Revetas sells Warsaw office complex

30 Oct 2024
Read