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LogisticsContinental EuropeCorporateUK & Ireland

Five questions for Fidelity’s head of real estate solutions

30 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Adrian Benedict discusses plans to launch a second value-add logistics fund 

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