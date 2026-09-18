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ResidentialFundraisingUK & Ireland

Five questions for Fiera and Packaged Living on their new single-family fund

18 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Charles Allen and Ed Ellerington discuss the launch of Fiera's first dedicated residential rental fund

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