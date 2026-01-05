NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

InvestmentContinental EuropeUK & IrelandLogisticsOfficeResidentialRetailDevelopment

Five questions for five top investors on the year ahead

5 Jan 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Leading figures from Ares, La Caisse, PGIM, L&G and Grosvenor share their views

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Marq secures tenant for 660,000 sq ft Magna Park Corby shed

23 Oct 2026
Read
Tie, Accessories, Accessory

Q+A: Christian Jamison on increasing Valor's platform by 40% in a year

22 Oct 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Hotel

Q+A: Thailand’s biggest resi developer Sansiri on its $2bn+ hospitality push

22 Oct 2026
Read

Five questions for AEW’s Christina Ofschonka

22 Oct 2026
Read