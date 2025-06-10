Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

RetailContinental EuropeCorporateGermanyInvestmentItalyPortugalSpain

Five questions for Hahn Group on taking the business international

10 Jun 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Christoph Horbach and Thomas Kuhlmann talk capital raising and new markets

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Hahn appoints head of business development

13 May 2025
Read

German retail market in "year of transition"

5 Sep 2024
Read
Clothing, Footwear, High Heel

Retail property in a VUCA world: “We cannot sit this one out”

26 Mar 2025
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Five questions for Habona’s MD on its largest deal to date

27 Feb 2025
Read