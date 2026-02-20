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RetailContinental EuropeCorporateFranceItaly

Five questions for Klépierre’s CEO

20 Feb 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Jean-Marc Jestin on retail specialist's growth strategy for 2026

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