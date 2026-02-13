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FinancingUK & Ireland

Five questions for Leumi UK's head of property finance

13 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Peter Clayton discusses the lender's growth plans and a competitive debt market

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