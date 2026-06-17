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LogisticsFundraisingUK & Ireland

Five questions for Marchmont IM's heads

17 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Chris Borland

In a challenging capital allocation environment, the logistics specialist has been on the front foot with several new mandates

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