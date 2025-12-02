Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

RetailCorporateREITUK & Ireland

Five questions for NewRiver's Allan Lockhart

2 Dec 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The REIT's chief executive on its six-month results and positive overall outlook

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Formal Wear, Accessories, Tie

Q+A: Fiera – "We want to access Spain's real estate equity market with Packaged Living"

1 Dec 2025
Read

Q+A: Cureus on the challenge of getting operators excited

1 Dec 2025
Read
Adult, Male, Man

How to win over the locals in Mayfair

27 Nov 2025
Read
Adult, Female, Person

Young property professionals upbeat on career impact of AI

27 Nov 2025
Read