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FranceContinental EuropeOfficeRetailStudent AccommodationCorporate

Five questions for Nhood’s head of capital markets

15 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

Federico Valentini on the firm's expansion strategy, looking beyond France and his faith in the office sector

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