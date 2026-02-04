Five questions for Proprium Capital Partners and BC Partners Real Estate

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4 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott
Philipp Westermann and Stéphane Theuriau discuss why the firms are joining forces to create a €4bn+ AuM player
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