NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateContinental EuropeFranceHotels & LeisureLogisticsM&AResidentialUK & Ireland

Five questions for Proprium Capital Partners and BC Partners Real Estate

4 Feb 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Philipp Westermann and Stéphane Theuriau discuss why the firms are joining forces to create a €4bn+ AuM player

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Proprium to integrate BC Partners Real Estate team

3 Feb 2026
Read
Conversation, Person, Interview

L&G appoints Proprium partners as real asset heads

28 Jan 2026
Read
Adult, Male, Man

Legal & General on Proprium deal: "This is the final piece of the jigsaw"

27 May 2025
Read
Clothing, Apparel, Blazer

Q+A: BC Partners Real Estate head: "Europe is one of the few safe places to invest"

13 Mar 2025
Read