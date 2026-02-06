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RetailUK & Ireland

Five questions for Revo's Gen Z panel on retail for the next generation

6 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Property's emerging talent shine a light on what trends the sector needs to take notice of

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