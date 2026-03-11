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RetailLondonUK & Ireland

Five questions for Schroders about the Knightsbridge Estate

11 Mar 2026 | 16:20 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Asset manager of the luxury retail island discusses elevating the offering and future demand

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