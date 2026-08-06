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FinancingContinental EuropeFund manager

Five questions for Schroders Capital’s head of European RE debt

6 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Harri Thomas

Daniel Younis discusses European strategy following a string of deals in the Nordics

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