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RegenerationOfficeResidentialRetailSouth EastSouth WestUK & Ireland

Five questions for Simon Harding-Roots, Muse's southern MD

30 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

The former Crown Estate exec discusses how the regeneration specialist is enabling thousands of homes, offices and retail space

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