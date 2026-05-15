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PeopleHealthcareUK & Ireland

Five questions for the adviser behind Welltower’s £5.2bn Barchester mega deal

15 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Julian Evans, Knight Frank's head of healthcare, discusses the biggest European trade of 2025

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