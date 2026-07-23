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LogisticsUK & IrelandDevelopmentLeasingPlanning

Five questions for Trammell Crow Company’s new UK logistics head

23 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Dan Rees discusses how to find potential in a cautious market

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