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LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestmentNetherlands

Five questions for Urbz Capital on its specialist approach

11 Mar 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Robin Marriott

Founders of Amsterdam-based boutique logistics firm discuss being in full-on acquisition mode

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