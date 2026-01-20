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DistressContinental EuropeFund managerFundraisingGermanyResidential

Five questions for Wertgrund on the closure of its open-ended flagship fund

20 Jan 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

CEO Thomas Meyer says conditions for residential sales in Germany have worsened in the past six months

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