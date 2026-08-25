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Hotels & LeisureInvestmentNorthern IrelandUK & Ireland

Five-star £32m Belfast hotel hits the market

26 Aug 2026 | 00:01 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

CBRE Ireland appointed for the sale

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