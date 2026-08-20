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IrelandHotels & LeisureUK & Ireland

Five-star Dublin hotel readied for €90m+ sale

20 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Private equity owner recently expanded site, taking room count to 157

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