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OfficeLondonUK & Ireland

Five-star flex workspaces continue to outperform traditional London offices

18 Mar 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Charlie Schouten

Study reveals higher-quality spaces in Canary Wharf, West End and the City posted their highest levels in years

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