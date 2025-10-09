Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeUK & Ireland

Flex office demand growing fastest outside major cities

9 Oct 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Report from the Instant Group highlights opportunity in smaller towns and suburbs

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Chair

Portman Estate launches premium flex offer

7 Oct 2025
Read

Dublin office take-up surpasses 800,000 sq ft in third quarter

3 Oct 2025
Read
Lighting, Architecture, Building

Demand surges for data centres, but developers risk disappointment

2 Oct 2025
Read

Why prime goes hand in hand with bigger lot sizes in office market

29 Sep 2025
Read