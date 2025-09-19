Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Flex office firm seeks partner to build £200m platform

19 Sep 2025 | 08:20 | London | by David Hatcher

Adviser on board to find a new backer

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Indoors, Interior Design, Architecture

Suitor secures £330m Argyll

21 Mar 2025
Read

CLS agrees sale of £101m London student scheme

27 Mar 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

£200m flex workspace business up for grabs

1 Sep 2025
Read
Indoors, Furniture, Person

Flex office agency floated for sale

5 Aug 2025
Read