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OfficeContinental EuropeGermanyLondonUK & IrelandCorporate

Flex office platform agrees sale of German business to focus on London

21 Apr 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Julie Cruz, David Hatcher

Blackstone- and Brockton-backed business sees growth opportunities in its core market

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