NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeInvestmentLeasingUK & Ireland

Landlords rapidly increase flex office exposure

6 May 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Businesses are moving away from long-term lease commitments, Orega survey finds

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Joint venture partners explore sale of £175m Leeds office campus

11 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Stifel on taking its REIT advisory franchise into private markets

11 Aug 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

Q+A: DFI on deploying €200m into Danish single-family housing

10 Aug 2026
Read

Majority of top global office deals involve businesses taking more space

10 Aug 2026
Read