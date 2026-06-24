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LeasingDevelopmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Flex space operator signs for third London site

24 Jun 2026 | 07:49 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

BGO agrees deal with The Work Project for 26,000 sq ft at 105 Victoria Street

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